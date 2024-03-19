BLOTTER: Police reports for March 19

Mar. 19—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:15 p.m. Friday. The 28-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $17 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a duffle bag containing clothing and shoes was taken from the vehicle.