BLOTTER : Police reports for March 14

Mar. 14—ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault that occurred at an unknown location in the Falls around noon Tuesday. A male victim told officers that he was "at an unknown address with an unknown male" and fell asleep there Monday night. The victim said when he woke up, a group of males assaulted him with a hammer. Police said the victim told them he was "homeless and from out-of-town." The victim's injuries from the assault were described as not life-threatening.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested for violating a court order during a disturbance in the 9300 block of Cayuga Drive at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The 56-year-old man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.