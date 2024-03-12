BLOTTER: Police reports for March 12

Mar. 12—ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Friday. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when a group of three to six men approached him and attacked him. The victim said he was repeatedly punched and kicked, stabbed twice in the back and pistol-whipped with a black handgun. He said the attackers also took his wallet.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from the 500 block of 22nd Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 12:56 and 10:41 a.m. Friday, someone entered her fenced-in backyard and stole items. The victim said a generator and a bicycle were taken. The incident was captured on video by a home security camera.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:21 p.m. Saturday. The 36-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $222 worth of laundry detergent without paying for it.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after leading police on a brief high-speed chase in the city's North End and crashing into a tree in the 2200 block of Cleveland Avenue at 1:42 a.m. Sunday. The 31-year-old man was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs, failing to use a designated lane, failing to keep right, use of alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, imprudent speed, fail to stop at a stop sign, fail to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle and no driver's license.

ARRESTS

A Grand Island teen and a Falls man were each arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through the South End, that ended in a crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old Falls man was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and failure to obey a police officer. The 18-year-old Grand Island teen was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, failure to obey a police officer, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, failure to use turn signals, imprudent speed, fail to stop at a stop sign and no driver's license.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5 p.m. Sunday. The 35-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $107 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.