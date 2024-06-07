BLOTTER: Police reports for June 7

Jun. 7—ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 1900 block Niagara Street at 4:15 p.m. Monday. The 42-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said she was impeding traffic by standing in the middle of the street.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from a business in the 700 block of Builders Way. An employee told police that sometime between 7:20 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, two male suspects pried open five arcade machines and took $100.