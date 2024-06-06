BLOTTER: Police reports for June 5

Jun. 6—ASSAULT

Officers are looking into an assault in the 1900 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told police that she became involved in an argument with a female neighbor at 3:15 p.m. Sunday and the suspect "punched her in the nose." The suspect was last seen riding away from the scene on her bicycle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 12:11 and 11:42 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her husband's truck by unknown means. The victim said a safe, containing $20,000 in cash, 20 collectible coins and several power tools were taken from the truck.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. A female victim told police that a male suspect walked onto the back porch of her home at 8:20 a.m. Sunday and took two cases of Modelo and Bud Light beer. The incident was recorded on video by a home security camera. The suspect was wearing blue jogging pants, a gray hoodie, a tan jacket, a baseball cap and a floral mask.

ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 700 block of 16th Street. A female victim told officers that she was on her porch, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when a male and female suspect approached her and "dragged" her from the porch. The victim said both suspects punched her in the head multiple times.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:01 and 9:04 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said an Xbox 360 game system and controllers were taken from the apartment.