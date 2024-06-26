BLOTTER: Police reports for June 26

Jun. 26—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9500 block of Marine Memorial Drive. A male victim told police that sometime between 4:20 and 4:22 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2012 Dodge Ram truck by unknown means. The victim said a GPS system was taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The 40-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $202 worth of bedding without paying for the items.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The 56-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $46 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

CHARGED

A Buffalo man is facing a felony charge following a burglary in progress at a car dealership on South Transit Road early Monday morning. New York State Police troopers were called to the dealership about 2:45 a.m. for a report of a larceny in progress. When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old man trying to steal a '23 Dodge Durango. He ran from the scene but was later located with the assistance of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He was found in possession of a D7 scan tool to assist in the theft of the vehicle. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.