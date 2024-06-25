BLOTTER: Police reports for June 25

Jun. 25—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly trespassed at a property in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue at 5:42 p.m. Friday. The 35-year-old man was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

ARREST

A Lockport woman and a Medina woman were each arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:07 p.m. Friday. The 47-year-old Lockport woman reportedly took $36 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. The 25-year-old Medina woman was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. She is accused of taking more than $1,100 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and violating a previous no-trespassing order for the store.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Eighth Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said more than $600 worth of items in the apartment were damaged.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after being stopped in the 500 block of 62nd Street at 2 p.m. Saturday for operating a dirt bike at a community event. The 33-year-old was charged with no license plate, no plate lamp, operation of an ATV or motorcycle, no rearview mirror, inadequate lights, no insurance, no registration, no headlight and no inspection.