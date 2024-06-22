BLOTTER: Police reports for June 21

Jun. 22—ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 22-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $184 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the area of Prospect Point. A male victim told police that sometime between 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2014 Toyota Corolla by unknown means. The victim said a duffel bag, a first aid kit and a bag of quarters were taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. The 24-year-old man was charged with petit larceny and false personation. He is accused of taking more than $225 worth of steaks without paying for them and giving police a fake name when he was arrested.