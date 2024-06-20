BLOTTER: Police reports for June 20

Jun. 20----ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a weapons charge after after being stopped by police in the 2000 block of 18th Street at 10 p.m. Sunday. Maleek Lavell Powers, 25, 1842 Cleveland Ave., lower, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Powers was in possession of a .9-mm handgun at the time he was stopped.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after being stopped by police in the 2600 block of Niagara Street at 6 p.m. Sunday. The 57-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated, imprudent speed, unsfae backing and reckless driving.