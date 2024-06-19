BLOTTER: Police reports for June 19

Jun. 19—ARMED ROBBERY

A 44-year-old city woman reported to Falls police that she was robbed at gunpoint by three men wearing ski masks about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Walnut Avenue. The victim said she rode her bike to the area to meet up with a friend and when she arrived at the house, the three men were waiting for her. They pushed her off the bike, injuring her ankle, and took the $300 bike and her purse which contained $70, a $600 iPhone and a $450 Samsung Galaxy. Police searched the area but couldn't locate any suspects.

ABANDONED VEHICLE

A vehicle with heavy front-end damage that has been sitting on the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue since at least May 1 was towed on Monday. Police noted that they've received multiple complaints and have issued several tickets during the past month and a half.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 a.m. Thursday and 5:20 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his business by forcing open a door. A quantity of change from a coin exchange box was taken.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his business by smashing their way through a wall of drywall. The victim said a box of cigarettes and some cash was taken.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from a business in the 1600 block of Main Street. An employee told police that sometime between 1:57 and 2:15 a.m. Friday, someone broke into a gaming console inside the business. The employee said a small amount of change was taken from the console.