BLOTTER: Police reports for April 5

Apr. 5—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Clarence woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday. The woman, whose age was unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. She is accused of taking more than $1,070 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

—ARREST: A Niagara Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. The 32-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $39 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

—ARREST: A Niagara Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The 44-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $90 worth of merchandise without paying for it.