BLOTTER: Police reports for April 4

Apr. 4—THEFT

Officers are investigating a stolen car incident from the 500 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 1 and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole his 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Police said they found broken glass near where the vehicle had been parked.

Officers are investigating a stolen car incident from the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole her 2013 KIA Optima.