BLOTTER: Police reports for April 3

Apr. 3—THEFT

Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road. A manager told police that two male suspects entered the store at 1:25 p.m. Friday and filled two garbage bags with an undetermined amount of merchandise. The manager said the suspects then ran from the store without paying for the items. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 6:09 p.m. Friday. The 30-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $81 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. The woman was re-arrested after another shoplifting incident at a store in the 2100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. There she was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree robbery and petit larceny. She was accused of taking more than $132 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and fighting with a store clerk who tried to stop her.

ARREST

Two Falls women was arrested after a disturbance inside Seneca Niagara Casino at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Eighth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 and 8:28 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2023 Chevy Trailblazer by smashing the front driver-side window. The victim said a pair of earphones and $1,000 cash was taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2017 Toyota Highlander by unknown means. The victim said a pair of Gucci sunglasses were taken from the vehicle.