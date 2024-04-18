BLOTTER: Police reports for April 18

Apr. 18—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on felony assault and other charges after an incident in the 2600 block of Pine Avenue at 3:32 p.m. Monday. Roy Allen Dean, 54, 626 27th St., Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Dean had been arguing with her husband and pulled out a "long gun" which he pointed at her. The woman said Dean fired in her direction and two bullets struck the windshield of her vehicle.

A Falls man was arrested on a felony charge after a reported dispute with a neighbor in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Police said the man, identified as Tywaun Laseem Barnes, also fought with an officer while being taken into custody. Barnes, 42, 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd. Apt. 12, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, and single counts of third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He is accused of attacking a neighbor with a full glass coffee pot and punching a police officer in the face as he was being taken into custody. The officer was not seriously injured.

Officers are looking into a reported purse-snatching incident in the 1700 block of 10th Street at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A female victim told police she was walking in the area when she was approached by a male suspect who grabbed he purse off of her walker. The victim said the suspect ran a short distance to a parked car and drove away.

A Falls man was arrested after security officers at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino said they found him trespassing in the 300 block of Third Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The man was charged with trespass and possession of burglar tools. Casino security officers said the man had previously been excluded from their property and police said they found him in possession of a "glass window breaker."

A Grand Island man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Monday. The man was charged with driving while intoxicated, alcohol-cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, failure to signal turn, no tail lights, no inspection and a seat belt violation.