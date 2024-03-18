The blooms of the redbud tree are beautiful, but can you eat them?

Accolades and plaudits are due those hard-working members of the Oklahoma Legislature. Thanks to their tireless efforts in years past, the redbud tree was officially selected as the state tree of Oklahoma. I applaud that choice. If there is a prettier spring season wildflower, I have yet to see it.

There is more than one way, however, to truly appreciate this verdant time of the year. Few people realize the flowers of the redbud tree are edible. My guess is that you could also credit this remarkable foodstuff with being gluten free and non-fattening.

As for me, I just bask in the novelty of picking a few of these delicate flowers and popping them in my pie hole. It's a behavior that is going to, no doubt, be the cause of surprise and consternation on the part of your hiking companions, but that smirk on your face will be the tell-tale sign of your mischievousness.

I would encourage you to give it a try.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's redbud tree blooms are edible in springtime