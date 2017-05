Research has shown the mood-boosting power of flowers!

Watch: Fresh Flowers

According to the research, hospital patients with flowers in their rooms may need less post-operative care and fewer pain medications.

“Flowers brighten up your day,” says ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork and Ob/Gyn Nita Landry adds that “Flowers show you that someone cares.”

Watch: Mood-Boosting Foods

So if you’re feeling down, try picking up a nice bunch of floral happiness.