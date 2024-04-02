Bloomington woman reports being robbed at gunpoint in apartment parking lot

Bloomington police are investigating an early Easter morning robbery where a woman reported two men pointed a gun at her and stole her purse, which contained her cell phone, cash and the keys to her car.

Soon after the robbery, she saw her 2012 Toyota Camry being driven from her apartment complex lot where she had just parked it. A Monroe County sheriff's deputy who located the car said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot when he noticed the deputy following him.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, the 41-year-old Bloomington woman called 911 at 4:07 a.m. March 31 to report that she had just been robbed at gunpoint in the 2600 block of East Second Street.

She told officers she had parked her Camry in the apartment complex lot and was walking towards her apartment when two men approached her. She said one of the men pointed a handgun at her and took her purse; the robbers then fled toward the parking lot.

"Shortly thereafter, she observed two vehicles pulling out of the parking lot and realized that one of the vehicles was her silver 2012 Toyota Camry," BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a synopsis of the incident.

BPD officers and sheriff's department deputies searched the area, and a deputy who located the car followed it to dead-end East Kristen Court, where the man left the vehicle and fled. He couldn't be found.

Police took the robbery victim to the scene to retrieve her car, and the investigation continues.

