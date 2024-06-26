Bloomington Salvation Army shelter offers food, water, cots and air conditioning

The Salvation Army has established an overnight shelter at its 111 N. Rogers St. facility in Bloomington, where local residents are invited for shelter, food and access to restrooms and showers.

Forty cots have been set up inside the gymnasium for overnight guests, and meals will be served, according to a Salvation Army news release.

Since the internet is down throughout the city, people needing assistance can call or text Bloomington Salvation Army Capt. Vinal Lee at 765-227-6909 for more information.

ABC Professonal Tree Services crew members wait on trucks stationed at Memorial Stadaium on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 after a supercell storm passed through Bloomington the previous night.

A Monroe County Emergency Management update says that by 3 p.m. Wednesday, 36 property damage reports from Monroe County had been received through Indiana 211.

Also, significant property damage was reported at and around Lake Monroe, where Department of Natural Resources staff have been deployed to remove debris.

The county is in the process of establishing a site where residents can obtain free bottled water, EMA officials said. Due to the sustained heat, cooling stations at eight fire department sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through June 29, and longer if necessary. The locations are:

Bloomington Fire Station Headquarters226 S. College Ave, Bloomington

Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters5080 W. Ind. 46, Ellettsville

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 22 3953 S. Kennedy Drive, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 21 9094 S. Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 23 8019 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 255081 N. Old Ind. 37, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 292130 S. Kirby Road, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District Station 24 7606 E. Ind. 45, Unionville

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington shelter opens at Salvation Army while power is out