Bloomington High School South sends off class of 2024 with commencement ceremonies

Bloomington High School South (BHSS) sent off its graduating Class of 2024 with commencement ceremonies Saturday.

BHSS, Monroe County Community School Corporation's (MCCSC) largest high school, graduated 398 seniors during Saturday's ceremony, approximately 42% of MCCSC's overall graduating class, at 948.

Graduates celebrate after receiving their diplomas during commencement at Bloomington High School South on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Approximately 72% of the graduating class will go on to a four-year postsecondary education, and another 18% will pursue two-year associate degree programs, according to an address from BHSS principal Mark Fletcher.

"These percentages of students moving on to postsecondary opportunities would rank this class fifth in the state of Indiana," Fletcher said during his address.

The 2024 BHSS graduating class also received approximately $6.5 million in merit-based scholarships from postsecondary institutions to finance their way through college.

South graduate Brooke Liao delivers the class charge during commencement at Bloomington High School South on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The 2024 class was the first to start their high school years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their first year was marked by frequent transitions between online, hybrid and in-person learning, with approximately 25% of South students beginning school virtually in fall 2020.

