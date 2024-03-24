Bloomington Fire Department makes history with first all-female crew

It’s been 37 years since Jean Margrane, Bloomington’s first female firefighter, joined the Bloomington Fire Department. Yet firefighting, both in Bloomington and across the country, remains a particularly male-dominated industry. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, women make up less than 10% of firefighters in the U.S.

It’s for that reason that Sgt. Jax Rosebrock, one of the women on Bloomington’s firefighting force, asked BFD to bring together women from across the department to create its first all-female crew recently in celebration of Women's History Month.

Bloomington Fire Department Engineer Maddie Swaim waits to push the excess water as Capt. Stacey Mitchell works on cleaning the E-3 truck at Station 3 on Woodlawn Avenue on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The crew, which convened at Station 3 on Woodlawn Avenue, brought together Sgt. Rosebrock, engineer Kayla Hammel, engineer Maddie Swaim, and Capt. Stacey Mitchell.

“We wanted to just spend a shift together and get to know each other and build that friendship and camaraderie,” Rosebrock said. “I think women, in general, kind of get pitted against each other and are kind of made to compete with each other, and just having a time where we didn’t have that influence, where we could really be in each other’s company and be relaxed because we weren’t being observed, was really valuable.”

Bloomington Fire Department Engineer Maddie Swaim, left, Chauffeur Sgt. Jax Rosebrock, middle, and Engineer Kayla Hammel share a laugh while cleaning the E-3 truck at Station 3 on Woodlawn Avenue on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The crew engaged in a simulated fire rescue scenario, shared stories, and by the end of the day, had created a group chat and made plans to meet outside of work.

Building camaraderie across stations

Capt. Mitchell, who works at Station 3, said while she knew some of her colleagues before March 18, working together as an all-female crew gave them a chance to build camaraderie and bond over shared experiences.

“I’ve been on engines with one of them here and there, but this is the first time that we’ve all been at one station,” Mitchell said. “So it was great to get together and share stories and basically just support each other.”

Mitchell and Rosebrock have both served on the force for several years and occasionally work alongside each other. But Rosebrock said it has been difficult to build rapport across stations and was especially eager to get to know Hammel and Swaim, who both joined the force more recently.

“I enjoy my friendship that I built with Stacey, but it was hard fought for, because we were separated,” Rosebrock said. “We talked a lot yesterday about how we would love to be people that the other women on the fire department feel comfortable and safe turning to when they need advice or support in any way, because it can feel really lonely when you’re the only woman you know.”

Sgt. Jax Rosebrock, one of the women on Bloomington’s firefighting force, asked BFD to bring together women from across the department to create its first all-female crew.

Mitchell said she hopes she can be a resource to Hammel and Swaim, even as they continue to work at different stations.

“I can see where they’re at, and I can remember being brand new,” Mitchell said. “I hope that going forward, they know they have that support, that they can always come to me and I can give an opinion or maybe guide them a bit.”

'You can do it': Fire crew hopes to inspire other women

Bloomington Fire Department's all-female crew, from left, Engineer Maddie Swaim, Capt. Stacey Mitchell, Chauffeur Sgt. Jax Rosebrock, and Engineer Kayla Hammel pose at Station 3 on Woodlawn Avenue on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Mitchell said she’s been heartened by the community response to the all-women crew, which was posted to Facebook by BFD. And as a mother, she hopes it sends a message to young women that anyone can serve on the force.

“We’ve had people get in touch with us, and their little girls have seen it, and it’s just been really cool to show that women can do anything,” Mitchell said. “You have to work hard at it, but just like with anything – doesn’t matter if you’re male or female – if you work hard at it, you can do it.”

Rosebrock said even though women face real challenges in the industry, from problems with gear being tailored to men to the physical demands of the work, she emphasized everything can be taught.

“None of us go into the fire service knowing what we’re doing, male or female,” Rosebrock said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t believe that women are capable, and we’re proving that to be incorrect every day. And I just want them to see that.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington, Indiana, puts together first all-woman firefighting crew