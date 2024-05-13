Bloomfield police cruisers crash in Newark during pursuit

NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) – A police pursuit in New Jersey ended in a crash early Monday morning.

A Bloomfield police SUV crashed into a building, video showed. A police SUV was also seen in some shrubbery with some debris nearby.

Newark police confirmed a pursuit was being conducted by Bloomfield police.

PIX11 News reached out to Bloomfield police for more information.

