Bloomfield man injured in Montclair shooting as investigation continues

An 18-year-old Bloomfield man was shot late Monday in Montclair, according to a police statement.

The victim, who suffered a single gunshot to his abdomen, was admitted to University Hospital and was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers discovered the victim in a car shortly before 10 p.m. near Maple and Woodland avenues after observing two other men, who were uninjured in the fracas, running toward the vehicle.

Shell casings were found at the scene but no information regarding a suspect has been released.

The investigation remains on-going and the department has asked anyone with further information to call its detective bureau at 973-744-1234.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Shooting in Montclair NJ still under investigation