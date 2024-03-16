Bloomfield man arrested for allegedly assaulting female while impersonating police officer

A local man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a female and impersonated an officer.

Pittsburgh police said Andrew Ranallo, 31, from Bloomfield, met a female at a restaurant, where, after a period of time, he identified himself as a “police officer” through identification cards.

The victim told police she felt safe to go to another location with him after he identified himself as an officer.

Ranallo assaulted the victim inside his car and refused to let her out. She took the opportunity to jump out of the car while stopped at a red light and ran for help, police said.

Ranallo is charged with indecent assault, criminal attempt indecent assault, false imprisonment and impersonating a public servant. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming, police said.

