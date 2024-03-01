Bloomberg: the UK pressures Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The government of the United Kingdom is privately urging Germany to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Senior British ministers and officials have repeatedly made clear to Germany that Ukraine badly needs its Taurus missiles, according to people familiar with the matter," the article reads.

"Germany should stop making excuses," said one British official, speaking under condition of anonymity.

The United Kingdom proposed a solution to overcome Berlin's resistance to sending missiles, including a swap agreement in which the UK would supply Kyiv with more of its own Storm Shadow missiles, with Germany supplying long-range missiles to the UK to replace its stocks.

"Scholz’s behaviour has [shown us] that as far as the security of Europe goes he is the wrong man, in the wrong job, at the wrong time," said former UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace in an interview with the Evening Standard on Thursday.

"Scholz’s comments are wrong, irresponsible and a slap in the face to allies. … Scholz should give [Tauri] and stop holding back the security of Europe," stated Alicia Kearns, chair of the UK’s foreign affairs select committee.

This week, Scholz once again ruled out the shipment of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stating that it would mean Germany becoming a party to the war with Russia.

He stated that Germany cannot provide Ukraine with missiles with a range of 500 km, which, "if used incorrectly, could hit targets in Moscow."

Bloomberg notes that a broader dispute has arisen between the United Kingdom and Germany over Scholz's mention of British and French troops assisting Ukrainians in the operation of long-range weapon systems against Russian targets.

"And what the British and French are doing in terms of target management and support for target management cannot be done in Germany," Scholz said on Monday.

Some British lawmakers interpreted these remarks as a public comment by Scholz on the classified activities of British soldiers in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom refuted the Chancellor's words. They emphasised that how the long-range missiles are to be used is solely the decision of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

