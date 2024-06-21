Bloomberg French Poll of Polls: Le Pen’s Far Right Inches Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally has increased its lead slightly just nine days away from the first round of France’s snap legislative election, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The party is on 33.9% in Bloomberg’s composite. A leftist alliance, called the New Popular Front, is second on 27.4%. The coalition, which brings together Socialists, Communists, Greens and the far-left France Unbowed, is detailing its spending plans on Friday.

Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party and its allies have caught up slightly to 20.6%, though they still lag behind in third place.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. A separate poll by Ifop-Fiducial for Sud Radio on Friday showed 38% of participants want the National Rally to win.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.