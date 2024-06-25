Bloomberg French Poll of Polls: Far-Right Le Pen’s Lead Widens
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally has widened its lead ahead of the first round of France’s snap legislative election on Sunday while its rivals are losing momentum, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Nvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for Support
BuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’
Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu Dhabi
How Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe Forever
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange to Plead Guilty, Ending Yearslong US Battle
The party has risen by 0.7 point to 35.4% in Bloomberg’s composite. A leftist alliance called the New Popular Front, bringing together Socialists, Communists, Greens and the far-left France Unbowed, is second on 28.1%, down 0.1 point. President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party and its allies are still lagging in third place on 20.6%.
Macron dissolved the lower house of parliament earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The first round will be held on June 30, with a second on July 7.
Sign up for the Paris Edition newsletter for special coverage throughout the French election.
His surprise decision triggered turmoil in markets amid concerns that a win by the far right or the leftist alliance would worsen France’s bloated public finances. Allianz Global Investors said on Tuesday that French officials must reassure foreign investors or risk a fresh blowout in bond spreads.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Jeff Yass Became One of the Most Influential Billionaires in the 2024 Election
Why BYD’s Wang Chuanfu Could Be China’s Version of Henry Ford
Independence Without Accountability: The Fed’s Great Inflation Fail
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.