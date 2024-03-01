Bloom-Carroll, Amanda, and Fisher Catholic students nominated to service academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several local students have been nominated for admission to the U.S. Service Academies.

Each year, the offices of Troy Balderson (OH-12) accept applications from students across the district which includes Fairfield County, who want to pursue an education at one of the five Service Academies and become career officers in the U.S. military.

“It is inspiring to see the dedication and promise displayed by these exceptional young men and women,” said Balderson in a news release. “Nominating students each year for our nation’s Service Academies is one of my greatest privileges as a Member of Congress. Their ambition to serve our country speaks volumes about their character and values, and I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Here are the local students nominated by the congressmen:

U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York: Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll High School,

U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland: Jaycie Spires, Amanda-Clearcreek High School

U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado: Abigail Krooner, William F. Fisher Catholic High School and Jaycie Spires, Amanda-Clearcreek High School,

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: B-C, Amanda, and Fisher Catholic students nominated to service academies