Bloody fingerprint leads ECSO to arrest in 1998 cold case murder

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Tuesday that investigators have identified a suspect in a 26-year-old murder mystery.

In a press conference at the Sheriff's Office, Simmons announced that 44-year-old Donald Holmes II fatally shot Steven Davis three times on Aug. 26, 1998, near a Winn Dixie on Navy Boulevard.

Davis, an off-duty cab driver for Yellow Cab-Taxi, had stopped at Winn Dixie just before 4 a.m. after finishing a 12-hour shift when Holmes allegedly shot him once in the jaw and twice in the back. Davis then got out of his yellow station wagon, gasped for help, collapsed and died.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced during a press conference Tuesday, march 5, 2024, that cold case investigators solved the murder of Steven Davis in 1998. A bloody fingerprint linked now-44-year-old Donald Holmes II to Davis' murder 26 years ago.

Simmons said a single globule of Davis's blood found at the scene held a fingerprint that took decades to match to Holmes.

"We knew the blood was Steven's blood, but we couldn't get the detail we needed from this particular fingerprint, but we tried," Simmons said during the press conference. "We tried not once, not twice, but three different times ... because we weren't able to get the details needed to form an adequate identification."

After multiple cold case symposiums held by the ECSO and advances in technology, investigators ran the print again and found it matched Holmes.

Holmes is currently held in in Mayo Correctional Institution Annex in Mayo, Florida, according to state prison records, after he was found guilty robbery, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault in 2014.

Simmons said they have notified the Department of Corrections that Holmes will be charged with Davis's murder.

"What's important to note here is that we take all these cold cases very seriously," Simmons said. "We don't just stop because we've exhausted all the leads that we had at the particular time."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Steven Davis case: Pensacola man charged with murder in 1998 case