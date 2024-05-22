Blood Vials Sent To Republican National Committee Headquarters

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington was briefly locked down Wednesday morning after a package containing two vials of blood was discovered.

A hazardous materials team from the Capitol Police responded just before 8 a.m. about a report of a suspicious package.

“The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division,” a spokesperson for the Capitol Police said in a statement. “It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated.”

The package was addressed to ex-President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

After securing the package, a lockdown in the building was lifted and Capitol Police left the scene.