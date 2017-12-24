Blood-smeared man smiles in mugshot after ‘stabbing mother to death’

A man has been pictured smiling and smeared with blood in a police mugshot after he was accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Justin Jay Paul, 22, was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his mother, Jeannette Lee Paul, in the throat at their home in Westland, Michigan.

Her body was found by a family member, who called the police.

Paul fled the scene and was shot in the leg by police as he was arrested.

Police said they found a knife in the front pocket of his trousers.

His father, Vern Paul, told WDIV ClickOnDetroit his son has ADHD and bipolar disorder, but there were no problems between Paul and his 50-year-old mother.

Paul has denied killing his mother.

He will return to court on 11 January.