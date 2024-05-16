Blood leaking from truck at Fresno’s airport: What was it from?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A white truck parked at Fresno Yosemite International Airport with what appeared to be blood leaking from the bed prompted a viral response on social media.

The blood leaking from the truck created speculation and controversy, leading some to believe the truck was potentially a crime scene.

Officials at Fresno Yosemite International debunked that theory – but confirmed that it was blood that was leaking from the truck’s bed.

This truck was checked out and it was determined to be a deceased animal from a hunting trip in the truck bed. The passenger had already departed for a flight was notified and arranged for a family member to remove the truck from the parking lot. Airport Security Coordinator John R. Markle

That statement from the airport received by YourCentralValley.com was later revised to establish that the deceased animal in the truck was not from a hunting trip “rather the individual with the truck farms pigs and the animal was from the farm.”

According to airport officials, the passenger’s family never made it to the airport to pick up the truck. Officials at Fresno Yosemite International say they had the vehicle towed away on Saturday.

