Blood leaking on bag of ham. Moldy cheese. No sanitizer. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
Four businesses in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.
They were cited over a number of issues, including beef blood leaking on a bag of diced ham, mold growing on a bowl of Parmesan cheese, not having any state-approved sanitizer or sanitizer testing strips on site, foods that weren’t stored at safe temperatures, problems with thermometers and more, according to inspection reports.
Information about the food establishments and a summary of their violations appear below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from May 5-11. It was compiled on May 15.
More than 60 establishments passed inspections during that same time. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.
Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.
More details about inspections are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.
Out-of-compliance inspections
Delano’s Diner, 1220 W. Douglas in Wichita — Five violations on May 9 during a routine inspection. Hash browns and sausage links weren’t kept hot enough, blood from raw beef steak was leaking on a bag of diced ham in the cooler, fish was thawing in intact vacuum packaging which can increase the risk of food-borne illness, old sliced ham, pan of whipped dairy butter was sitting out at room temperature. Next inspection: May 19.
Nas Kitchen, 1920 W. 21st St. in Wichita — Five violations on May 9 during its first operational inspection after licensing. Bowl of shredded Parmesan cheese had mold growing on it, no test kit available to measure and monitor the concentration of sanitizer in dishwasher, broken probe food thermometer could not read temperatures consistently, raw eggs and raw gyro meat was stored above ready-to-eat cheese and avocados, gallon of whole milk wasn’t labeled with package opening date. Next inspection: May 19.
Old Tokyo Steakhouse, 6821 W. Taft in Wichita — Eight violations on May 9 during a routine inspection. Water didn’t get hot enough at the hand-washing sinks in the building, no probe food thermometer or test strips for chlorine sanitizer on site, bus tubs of rice weren’t stored at a safe temperature, spray bottles were hanging on a metal rail by packages of sugar, cutting board and knife were in a sink that is supposed to be for hand-washing only, bottles of sanitizer and degreaser weren’t labeled with contents, no chlorine sanitizer in dishwashing machine. Next inspection: May 19.
Tiendita Esperanza, 4261 E. Boston in Wichita — Two violations on May 9 during a follow-up inspection. No test strips for chlorine sanitizer on site, no state-approved sanitizers on site. Next inspection: May 19.
Ants on dessert sauces. Mystery food. Dented cans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
Cockroaches by meat slicer. Old olives. Dirty pans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
Hundreds of cockroaches. Chicken in dog cage. Gunk. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
How businesses fail inspections
Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.
Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations. Typically, establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.
It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.
You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.
Want to complain? Here’s where to do it
If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.
To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.
To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.
Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.
For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.
These businesses passed inspections last week
54 West Music Hall, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. in Wichita
A La Carte Kitchen Incubator, 6655 E. Zimmerly in Wichita
Aldi, 1719 N. Rock Road in Derby
Asian Groceries (Kitchen), 6249 E. 21st, Unit 123 in Wichita
Baobab Cafe at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1920 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Barron’s, 2508 S. Oliver in Wichita
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store, 3641 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St. in Wichita
Cappuccino Connections (mobile vendor/food truck), 1304 N. Doris in Wichita
Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood in Wichita
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2241 N. Maize Road, Suite 111 in Wichita
Crutch & Biscuit, 550 N. Rock Road, Suites 30, 40, 42 in Wichita
David’s Express, 2110 N. Maize Road in Wichita
Derby Nutrition, 200 N. Baltimore, Suite 400 in Derby
Dillons, 200 E. Greenway in Derby
Donut Palace, 1235 N. Broadway in Wichita
Downtown Nutrition, 108 S. Emporia in Wichita
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2619 N. Rock Road in Derby
El Mexico Cafe, 2544 S. Seneca in Wichita
Family Dollar, 355 W. 21st St. in Wichita
Gerardo’s Restaurant, 2801 W. Central in Wichita
Glas Haus Racing, 7817 E. 37th St. North in Wichita
Jumbo’s Beef (mobile vendor/food truck), 3750 N. Woodlawn, Unit 102 in Wichita
Kookaburra Canteen at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central in Wichita
Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Road in Derby
Lake Afton Park, 25313 W. 39th St. South in Goddard
Lao Food Market, 3141 S. Hillside in Wichita
Lava Hookah & Vapes, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
LaVela Venue & Catering, 6147 E. 13th St. in Wichita
M&M Concessions (mobile vendor/food truck), 1221 N. Curtis in Wichita
Marchello’s, 3107 S. Seneca in Wichita
Mascio’s Catering, 1616 S. 125th St. East in Wichita
McAlister’s Deli, 2222 N. Greenwich, Suite 100 in Wichita
Meddys, 2300 N. Greenwich, Suite 100 in Wichita
Mel Hambelton Ford, 11771 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Mook’s (mobile vendor/food truck), 325 E. Dakota Court in Kechi
Nectar at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
New China Buffet, 4858 S. Broadway in Wichita
Nganda Cafe at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
Ninza Sushi East, 306 N. Rock Road, Suite 20 in Wichita
No Coast Shave Ice (mobile vendor/food truck), 419 S. Volutsia in Wichita
Panera Bread, 2688 N. Greenwich Court, Suite 100 in Wichita
Papa Johns, 625 N. Rock Road in Derby
Paradise Donuts, 612 E. Douglas in Wichita
Pizza Hut, 8139 E. Central in Wichita
Plaza Beastro at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
Rice ‘N Tings (mobile vendor/food truck), 1444 N. Dry Creek Circle in Derby
The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington in Wichita
Sally Sue’s New York Deli (mobile vendor/food truck), 295 E. Birchwood Road in Derby
Schlotzsky’s, 2550 N. Rock Road in Derby
Scotch & Sirloin Steakhouse, 5325 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Shooters, 2726 S. Hydraulic in Wichita
Sonic Drive-In, 3648 N. Maize Road in Wichita
Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S. Hydraulic in Wichita
Sugar Llamas, 841 N. Tyler Road in Wichita
Taco Bell, 20075 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard
Tacos Chepes (mobile vendor/food truck), 3404 N. Arkansas in Wichita
Taqueria El Habanero, 808 W. 25th St. North in Wichita
Tavern On The Green / Hidden Lakes Golf Course, 6020 S. Greenwich in Derby
TPS Midwest Corp, 3108 E. 31st St. South in Wichita
VFW Post #6957 Keever-Wire-Haysville, 7507 S. Broadway in Haysville
Wendy’s, 2612 N. Greenwich Court in Wichita
Yaacoub Meat Market, 6100 E. 21st St., Suite 160 in Wichita
Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.
Flashback Friday: Ice cream parlor was a Towne East attraction when the mall first opened
This unique bar introduced Wichita to something new. Now, it’s preparing to close.