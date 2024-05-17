Blood leaking on bag of ham. Moldy cheese. No sanitizer. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

Four businesses in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

They were cited over a number of issues, including beef blood leaking on a bag of diced ham, mold growing on a bowl of Parmesan cheese, not having any state-approved sanitizer or sanitizer testing strips on site, foods that weren’t stored at safe temperatures, problems with thermometers and more, according to inspection reports.

Information about the food establishments and a summary of their violations appear below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from May 5-11. It was compiled on May 15.

More than 60 establishments passed inspections during that same time. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.

More details about inspections are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Out-of-compliance inspections

Delano’s Diner, 1220 W. Douglas in Wichita — Five violations on May 9 during a routine inspection. Hash browns and sausage links weren’t kept hot enough, blood from raw beef steak was leaking on a bag of diced ham in the cooler, fish was thawing in intact vacuum packaging which can increase the risk of food-borne illness, old sliced ham, pan of whipped dairy butter was sitting out at room temperature. Next inspection: May 19.

Nas Kitchen, 1920 W. 21st St. in Wichita — Five violations on May 9 during its first operational inspection after licensing. Bowl of shredded Parmesan cheese had mold growing on it, no test kit available to measure and monitor the concentration of sanitizer in dishwasher, broken probe food thermometer could not read temperatures consistently, raw eggs and raw gyro meat was stored above ready-to-eat cheese and avocados, gallon of whole milk wasn’t labeled with package opening date. Next inspection: May 19.

Old Tokyo Steakhouse, 6821 W. Taft in Wichita — Eight violations on May 9 during a routine inspection. Water didn’t get hot enough at the hand-washing sinks in the building, no probe food thermometer or test strips for chlorine sanitizer on site, bus tubs of rice weren’t stored at a safe temperature, spray bottles were hanging on a metal rail by packages of sugar, cutting board and knife were in a sink that is supposed to be for hand-washing only, bottles of sanitizer and degreaser weren’t labeled with contents, no chlorine sanitizer in dishwashing machine. Next inspection: May 19.

Tiendita Esperanza, 4261 E. Boston in Wichita — Two violations on May 9 during a follow-up inspection. No test strips for chlorine sanitizer on site, no state-approved sanitizers on site. Next inspection: May 19.

Ants on dessert sauces. Mystery food. Dented cans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

Cockroaches by meat slicer. Old olives. Dirty pans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

Hundreds of cockroaches. Chicken in dog cage. Gunk. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

How businesses fail inspections





Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations. Typically, establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.

You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Want to complain? Here’s where to do it

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections last week

54 West Music Hall , 4600 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

6S Steakhouse , 6200 W. 21st St. in Wichita

A La Carte Kitchen Incubator , 6655 E. Zimmerly in Wichita

Aldi , 1719 N. Rock Road in Derby

Asian Groceries (Kitchen) , 6249 E. 21st, Unit 123 in Wichita

Baobab Cafe at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

Barnes & Noble Booksellers , 1920 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Barron’s , 2508 S. Oliver in Wichita

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store , 3641 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Candle Club , 6135 E. 13th St. in Wichita

Cappuccino Connections (mobile vendor/food truck), 1304 N. Doris in Wichita

Central Standard Brewing , 156 S. Greenwood in Wichita

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 2241 N. Maize Road, Suite 111 in Wichita

Crutch & Biscuit , 550 N. Rock Road, Suites 30, 40, 42 in Wichita

David’s Express , 2110 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Derby Nutrition , 200 N. Baltimore, Suite 400 in Derby

Dillons , 200 E. Greenway in Derby

Donut Palace , 1235 N. Broadway in Wichita

Downtown Nutrition , 108 S. Emporia in Wichita

Dutch Bros Coffee , 2619 N. Rock Road in Derby

El Mexico Cafe , 2544 S. Seneca in Wichita

Family Dollar , 355 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Gerardo’s Restaurant , 2801 W. Central in Wichita

Glas Haus Racing , 7817 E. 37th St. North in Wichita

Jumbo’s Beef (mobile vendor/food truck), 3750 N. Woodlawn, Unit 102 in Wichita

Kookaburra Canteen at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

Krispy Kreme , 7777 E. Central in Wichita

Kwik Shop , 1431 N. Rock Road in Derby

Lake Afton Park , 25313 W. 39th St. South in Goddard

Lao Food Market , 3141 S. Hillside in Wichita

Lava Hookah & Vapes , 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

LaVela Venue & Catering , 6147 E. 13th St. in Wichita

M&M Concessions (mobile vendor/food truck), 1221 N. Curtis in Wichita

Marchello’s , 3107 S. Seneca in Wichita

Mascio’s Catering , 1616 S. 125th St. East in Wichita

McAlister’s Deli , 2222 N. Greenwich, Suite 100 in Wichita

Meddys , 2300 N. Greenwich, Suite 100 in Wichita

Mel Hambelton Ford , 11771 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Mook’s (mobile vendor/food truck), 325 E. Dakota Court in Kechi

Nectar at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

New China Buffet , 4858 S. Broadway in Wichita

Nganda Cafe at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

Ninza Sushi East , 306 N. Rock Road, Suite 20 in Wichita

No Coast Shave Ice (mobile vendor/food truck), 419 S. Volutsia in Wichita

Panera Bread , 2688 N. Greenwich Court, Suite 100 in Wichita

Papa Johns , 625 N. Rock Road in Derby

Paradise Donuts , 612 E. Douglas in Wichita

Pizza Hut , 8139 E. Central in Wichita

Plaza Beastro at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

Rice ‘N Tings (mobile vendor/food truck), 1444 N. Dry Creek Circle in Derby

The Rusty Nail , 1155 S. Washington in Wichita

Sally Sue’s New York Deli (mobile vendor/food truck), 295 E. Birchwood Road in Derby

Schlotzsky’s , 2550 N. Rock Road in Derby

Scotch & Sirloin Steakhouse , 5325 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Shooters , 2726 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

Sonic Drive-In , 3648 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Starlite Drive-In , 3900 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

Sugar Llamas , 841 N. Tyler Road in Wichita

Taco Bell , 20075 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard

Tacos Chepes (mobile vendor/food truck), 3404 N. Arkansas in Wichita

Taqueria El Habanero , 808 W. 25th St. North in Wichita

Tavern On The Green / Hidden Lakes Golf Course , 6020 S. Greenwich in Derby

TPS Midwest Corp , 3108 E. 31st St. South in Wichita

VFW Post #6957 Keever-Wire-Haysville , 7507 S. Broadway in Haysville

Wendy’s , 2612 N. Greenwich Court in Wichita

Yaacoub Meat Market, 6100 E. 21st St., Suite 160 in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

Flashback Friday: Ice cream parlor was a Towne East attraction when the mall first opened

This unique bar introduced Wichita to something new. Now, it’s preparing to close.