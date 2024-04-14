Blood drive to be held Sunday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The World Mission Society Church of God is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

At the beginning of the year, the American Red Cross announced an emergency blood shortage. In response to the shortage, around 100 volunteers will turn out in Newport News to participate in the blood drive.

The blood collected will be donated to about 300 people in New York City.

Additionally, donors can also participate in giveaways, a bbq, family friendly activities such as a bounce house and face painting and guest speakers.

The event takes place Sunday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 Menchville Road in Newport News.

