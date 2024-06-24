Blood donors needed as Indiana supply dips to 'emergency' shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all blood donors: Your blood is urgently needed as Versiti Blood Center faces an emergency shortage.
In a plea posted to X (formerly Twitter), the nonprofit put out an emergency call seeking 1,000 donors as their supply remains “critically low,” or less than a days’ supply.
All blood types are needed, according to the post, particularly O-positive and O-negative.
The organization is accepting walk-ins and appointments.
