Blood donors needed as Indiana supply dips to 'emergency' shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all blood donors: Your blood is urgently needed as Versiti Blood Center faces an emergency shortage.

In a plea posted to X (formerly Twitter), the nonprofit put out an emergency call seeking 1,000 donors as their supply remains “critically low,” or less than a days’ supply.

All blood types are needed, according to the post, particularly O-positive and O-negative.

The organization is accepting walk-ins and appointments.

To find a donation center near you, click here.

