Blood collected by CVPH program helps thousands of North Country residents

Apr. 2—PLATTSBURGH — Focused on collecting blood and blood products to benefit North Country residents, the Adirondack Regional Blood Center will conduct several blood drives open to the community in April.

The Blood Center is a program of the University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).

Blood collected at these drives and at the Donor Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd. stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. The Donor Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and walk-ins are always welcome.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years-old (16 years-old with written parental/guardian consent), in generally good health and weigh at least 110 lbs.

A screening questionnaire addressing personal medical, social and travel history must be completed prior to donating. A donor card or another form of identification is also required. Donors must wait 56 days between donations.

Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call 518-562-7406.