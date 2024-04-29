Blood bank recognizes need for diverse blood supply. Middletown resident looks to help

When many think about blood donation, they may think about the health and age of a donor. But what about diversity, and how that could benefit the blood supply?

Middletown resident William Garrett has made it his mission to spread awareness on the importance of a diverse blood supply. Because of his efforts, he was awarded the inaugural Dr. Charles Drew Lifesaver Award by the Blood Bank of Delmarva this year.

Garrett created the blood bank's Dr. Charles R. Drew Memorial Blood Drive in 2022, amassing fellow Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers to donate. The drive attracted 36 donors in 2022 and 26 donors in 2023. The turnout encouraged Garrett to continue the tradition and draw more diverse donors.

"As a person of color, and as a healthcare executive and research professional for the past 30 years, I understand how underrepresentation in the healthcare arena can have negative adverse effects down the line," Garrett said. "And so I thought, 'We need to change something.'"

Garrett is senior vice president of global clinical operations and is head of U.S. business operations at Ascentage Pharma.

Drew, who Garrett referred to as the "father of the modern blood bank," was a Black doctor who did extensive research into blood plasma, specifically blood donation. He was also a member of the same fraternity as Garrett.

The initiative started in a simple manner three years ago.

"We decided that we would try to the best of our ability to play our part and try to support and encourage people to show up and donate blood," Garrett said. "And so we went physically, and tried to encourage friends and family to do the same."

However, Garrett recognized two barriers in this initiative: It hurts, and it wasn't fun.

"I would need to find a way to make the events somewhat family friendly and/or fun, and then I needed to provide a bit of education so that people understood that there are actually some benefits for you or a loved one," Garrett said.

And that's exactly what he did.

The first event featured specialties like a classic car Corvette show, a studio production bus where kids could mix and make records, and school backpack and supply giveaway and more. Alongside the fun, Garrett also assembled a panel of physicians or healthcare experts to educate the attendees.

"People had a lot of fun, and so I've been leading that effort for the last two years ... going into year three now," he said.

He has plans to hold the third event in August.

A diverse blood supply needed

Garrett also talked about the importance of diverse blood supply, and how numbers of African American donors are extremely low.

According to a donor ethnicity report from the blood bank, in 2023, African American donors made up just 5.7% of the donations, while Caucasian donors made up 87.8%.

"The more diversity you have in the pool of donors, the better," Garrett said.

Bruce Sachais, a doctor who serves as the medical director of the blood bank, echoed the sentiment.

"We would really like our blood donor and our blood supply diversity to match the diversity of our community," Sachais said. "Then, we can meet the needs of all of the different diverse patients that we have in the community."

According to Antonio Prado, the communications specialist for the blood bank, Garrett has promoted the importance of donating, not just for diversity, but as a whole, especially during the month of February, which is Black History Month.

"He's just a great community guy that recognized that African Americans were underrepresented in our blood donation roles and decided to do something about it," Prado said.

The current blood emergency

On April 8, the blood bank issued a blood emergency, urgently calling for new and past donors to donate blood to their community.

According to Prado, they call for these emergencies only when the blood supply is extremely low.

Prado said that the blood bank had to call for five of these emergencies last year. The April call was its first one this year.

"In particular, O negative universal blood type fell to a critical level, about one or two days at times," Prado said. "We'd like to have a seven-day supply, [which] triggered the emergency."

According to the blood bank, however, all types are needed from everyone, and that the low donor turnout was due to holidays and school breaks.

"We don't want to replicate last year's number [of blood emergencies]," Prado said.

Blood donors can donate blood every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month.

Donor eligibility for the Blood Bank of Delmarva can be checked out at www.delmarvablood.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility.

