Blommer Chocolate closing Chicago manufacturing plant
After more than eight decades of the famous scent of chocolate looming over downtown, its source at the Blommer Chocolate factory on West Kinzie Street is shutting down.
After more than eight decades of the famous scent of chocolate looming over downtown, its source at the Blommer Chocolate factory on West Kinzie Street is shutting down.
The Clippers guard has been out since March 1, when he suffered a broken left hand.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Several gunmen opened fire at a popular concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian state news agencies reported Friday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
With VW announcing its Cupra brand is coming to America, we look at what the brand is, what it sells, and what seems ripe for America.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
VW's Cupra said it would make a move into the U.S. by 2030, noting that it would build vehicles in Mexico and elsewhere in North America.
Social Security benefits will continue if the federal government shuts down because it’s a mandatory spending program. Learn why checks will go out even if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
The Mozilla Foundation and dozens of other research and advocacy groups are pushing back on Meta’s decisions to shut down its research tool, CrowdTangle, later this year.
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
DoorDash is expanding its partnership with Alphabet's Wing to bring its drone delivery pilot to the U.S., the company announced on Thursday. Select users in Christiansburg, Virginia will be able to order eligible menu items from their local Wendy's. DoorDash first launched its drone delivery pilot program in Australia in 2022, where it is now operating drone deliveries with more than 60 merchants. DoorDash users who are near the Wendy’s located at 2355 N. Franklin Street will see the new delivery option on the checkout page.
A star on back-to-back national championship teams, Bowers skipped combine and pro day workouts and his frame has been called into question for his position. Don't be distracted by any of it.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
The number of startups in India's electric two-wheeler market has surged to over 150 from 54 in 2021, driven by government incentives to promote clean vehicles and cut oil imports, according to a new analysis. The influx has intensified competition in a segment expected to grow 15-20 times to annual sales of 15-20 million units over the next decade, Bernstein said in a report late Tuesday. "Most are competing in the mainstream, and 85% of the 65 models launched last year were such products: high-speed as against speed and range-constrained products, which used to be a feature of the startups," Bernstein analysts wrote.
The popular 40-ounce cups have gotten a totally tubular '80s-style makeover.