Blommer Chocolate to close Chicago manufacturing facility

CHICAGO — Blommer Chocolate — the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America — is closing their Chicago manufacturing plant after being in operation for more than 85 years.

According to a press release from the company, the reason behind the closure is the location and age of Blommer Chocolate’s Chicago manufacturing plant, coupled with increasing repair and maintenance of the building and equipment, which elevated operating costs and created production reliability issues to the point Blommer said it is best for the company to move on and invest in their other operations in Chicago, as well as Pennsylvania, California and Ontario.

Opened in 1939, the Chicago manufacturing plant is the original manufacturing facility of the Blommer Group.

“It was an incredibly challenging yet inevitable decision to close the Chicago plant. However, in order to propel Blommer to the next level, we must embrace progress, transformation and elevation,” said Mark Okita, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Commercial.

“Our planned expansion to the Campbellford Canada operation is the next step toward our transformation,” Okita said. “This marks a new chapter for us as Blommer, as well as our customers. It is imperative that we challenge ourselves aggressively to ensure that this becomes the best chapter yet.”

Over the next several years after their Chicago manufacturing plant closes, Blommer said they will invest $100 million in their three remaining production facilities in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, Union City, California, and Campbellford, Ontario.

Blommer’s corporate headquarters, applications lab and their new research and development center, set to open in Fall 2024, will remain in the Merchandise Mart in downtown Chicago, and Blommer’s ownership group — Fuji Oil Holdings — said they will invest further in research and development by expanding lab capabilities in the Merchandise Mart.

According to Blommer’s, the new R&D center in Chicago will support future development, concept testing, processing and ingredient research, continued application evaluation and creation to enhance the customer experience.

“One of the major factors in the Blommer transformation is expanding our service to the specialty confectionery coating business by investing in the Campbellford facility,” said Neil Fulton, general manager of the Campbellford manufacturing plant.

The company will invest $60 million to make Campbellford one of the largest confectionery coating manufacturing facilities in North America, with the additional capacity coming online in April 2026.

Over $40 million is the combined capital investment planned for the East Greenville and Union City facilities. Blommer said this investment will increase operational efficiency and reliability, as well as automate processing and packaging equipment.

“Blommer boasts a distinguished legacy within the industry, built upon years of invaluable experience and expertise” says Tomoki Matsumoto, Chief Executive Officer. “Now it is time for us to evolve ourselves to the next stage.

“We are committed to fortifying relationships with our customers and offering sustainable tailored to their unique business needs. We promise to become the most trusted business partner for all stakeholders.”

