BLOG: Threat of storms in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms are sweeping through Central Texas into the weekend, with the possibility of hail and gusty winds on Friday.

11:05 a.m.

The tornado threat moved eastward out of the KXAN viewing area and into Coryell County.

10:45 a.m.

Tornado Warning issued for eastern Lampasas County until 11:30 a.m.

