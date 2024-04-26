BLOG: Threat of storms in Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms are sweeping through Central Texas into the weekend, with the possibility of hail and gusty winds on Friday.
KXAN First Warning Weather forecast
Weather Resources
Sign up for KXAN daily forecast newsletter and severe weather alerts newsletter
Check for updates in the live blog below
Weather blog
11:05 a.m.
The tornado threat moved eastward out of the KXAN viewing area and into Coryell County.
10:45 a.m.
Tornado Warning issued for eastern Lampasas County until 11:30 a.m.
Check back for updates.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.