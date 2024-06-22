Block party encourages Albuquerque youth to stay safe during summertime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque hosted a block party on Saturday, encouraging kids to stay out of trouble while school is out.

The party is part of the county’s “Summer of Nonviolence” program.

The event featured a car show, music, and food, and overlapped with a basketball tournament held by former UNM and NBA star Kenny Thomas.

Officials are doing this as an effort to deter crime, and organizers noted there’s an increase in crime during the summer months.

“What we’re trying to do is ensure that by using our resources and Bernalillo County’s resources, that we’re giving them safe spaces and areas to just enjoy life and spend time to enjoy each other’s company, and of course, try to stay out of any vices and any violent activity,” said Jorge Hernandez with ABQ Community Safety.

