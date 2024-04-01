Block party in Athens straps police force as problems mounted

A huge “block party” attended by an estimated 2,000 partygoers required police attention for at least four hours late Sunday in Athens.

An Athens-Clarke police officer reported Monday that the party was rife with open alcohol consumption, marijuana smoking, multiple fights and numerous cars revving loudly in the shopping center parking lot where the Piggly Wiggly and other businesses are located on North Avenue.

Most businesses were closed due to the Easter Sunday observance, but police are investigating the possibly that the property owner will be cited for having an unpermitted event.

The party appears that it was kept unofficial in order for those organizing the event to avoid contracting services such as security, trash collecting, restroom facilities or traffic control, according to the report.

As the party neared an end about midnight, police noted fights broke out among several women, some who received minor injuries.

Police conducted a social media search on the party and found a 44-year-old Barrow County woman who advertised the event as her birthday party.

The party was promoted as far back as Feb. 6, according to the report, which noted she has about 18,000 followers on Facebook.

The woman's parties had previously been held at another location, but was moved to North Avenue “when it became so large,” police said.

The woman's Facebook advertised the party as from 5 to 9 p.m., but when the party ended after midnight, police noted she was “lamenting how the fights had ruined the vibe she wanted to happen.”

Due to the manpower required to handle matters at the party, police reported that officers from the westside shift had to respond to several serious incidents on the eastside.

Police were unable to reach the property owner during the event.

