BLM increases reward for information on California wild burro killings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Bureau of Land Management announced an increased reward of $36,000 for information leading to justice in the shooting and killing of 19 wild burros.

The killings took place between Baker, California, and Primm, Nevada in August of 2019.

BLM is again offering a $10,000 reward in the ongoing investigation. Additional rewards are also being offered by American Wild Horse Conservation ($6,500), The Humane Society of the United States ($2,500), The Platero Project – Seattle ($16,000), and the Animal Defense Council ($1,000).

$10,000 reward offered in killing of 19 wild burros along I-15

Investigators have potentially linked the killings to two vehicles and uniquely painted cartridges found at the scene.

BLM law enforcement identified two vehicles of interest and want to speak with the owners of a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard, and a white 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof, and brush guard.

Video surveillance captured both vehicles traveling together and last seen in Primm, on Aug. 13, 2019, at 6:32 a.m., in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino.

BLM special agents identified the weapon used to kill the wild burros as a .30-06 caliber rifle, possibly vintage. Special agents also believe the person or persons responsible used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of their cartridges.

Anyone with any information about the crime is strongly encouraged to contact the 24-hour crime reporting system at 909-987-5005. BLM special agents encourage callers to leave contact information for follow-up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.