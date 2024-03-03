Blizzards blanket California's Sierras with snow

STORY: Video from California's Department of Transportation captured the dangerous conditions on the roads, while the California Highway Patrol Truckee released dashcam footage after heavy snow forced a stretch of the Interstate 80 to close in Nevada County.

Posting on X, the patrol said the freeway would remain "closed at Colfax and the Nevada State line," with no estimated time of reopening.

Reports from the National Weather Service suggested up to 12 feet (3.66 m) of snow could fall over the weekend, with meteorologists saying the western slope of the Sierras will be hit worst and could see widespread power outages.

Blizzard warnings have been issued through Sunday (March 3) for several regions, including the greater Lake Tahoe area, which in the winter is a magnet for ski tourism. The NWS forecast that life-threatening whiteout conditions could persist through the weekend in the area and local authorities warned people not to go skiing.

The storms will also produce heavy snowfall in the Cascade Range mountains in Oregon and Washington, and deeper into the northern Rocky Mountains in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, the NWS said.