'Blizzard of '99' paralyzes Rochester, captured in dramatic images. Take a look back

Rochester faced a relentless onslaught of winter weather in March 1999 as a powerful blizzard blanketed the city with nearly 2 feet of snow on March 3 and 4. The storm, accompanied by fierce winds gusting up to 49 mph, created hazardous condition.

"Blizzard of '99" screamed the headline atop the next day's Democrat and Chronicle.

The blizzard led to road closures, transportation disruptions and a state of emergency declared as the city struggled to cope with the mammoth paralysis caused by the storm. Meteorologists, taken by surprise by the severity of the blizzard, admitted to underestimating its impact.

"At its peak, the blizzard did make life miserable for those who ventured out of doors," the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Just two days later, on March 6, another 18.4 inches of snow fell on the city, exacerbating the already dire situation. The back-to-back storms forced the county government to reimpose a state of emergency, leading to further closures of roads, malls, and businesses.

The combined effects of these consecutive storms made March 1999 the snowiest March on record for Rochester.

