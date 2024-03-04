Blissfield teacher Scott Ricker recognized as an Amazing Teacher

BLISSFIELD — As a young student, Scott Ricker was interested in math, sports, computers and engineering. He pursued his interests and received an electrical engineering degree and then degrees in education.

Now in his 26th year teaching in Blissfield, Ricker has been recognized by Gannett, owner of The Daily Telegram, with its national Amazing Teacher award. A $5,000 grant goes along with being selected as the monthly, national award winner. The check presentation took place Wednesday at the McDonald's restaurant on South Main Street in Adrian. McDonald's sponsors the awards.

After graduating from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Ricker worked for an electronics repair shop, at multiple camps and at churches as a youth minister. He needed extra income, so he decided to work as a substitute teacher across the country, where he received requests to work longer substitute jobs.

"On the last day, the principal walked in and asked me if I wanted the job full-time," Ricker said. "When I explained that I did not have a teaching license, he informed me that at the time in North Carolina, people with math and science backgrounds were allowed to teach in those fields temporarily while pursuing their license."

Ricker accepted the teaching position and taught pre-algebra, Algebra I and Earth Science for one year while attending Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, at night and during the summer. Ricker eventually transitioned to teaching math at Blissfield Community Schools.

He teaches Algebra I, pre-calculus, and a section of dual enrollment calculus and Analytical Geometry I and II. Ricker also has 15 years as a scorekeeper for middle school basketball under his belt as well as seven years as a middle school volleyball coach, eight years coaching middle school boys and girls basketball, and three years as a varsity assistant softball coach. He has directed 25 middle and high school plays, served for two years as a math department chair and served as a bargaining chair for the Blissfield Education Association for 10 years.

Ricker's proudest achievements include the moments when his students finally understand a concept after attending his class, when former students tell him they felt well prepared for current classes because they attended his class, and when he got the opportunity to have his daughters as students.

