Blinken urges 'implementable' plan for Israeli operation in Rafah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated that Israel needs to protect civilians ahead of its planned operation in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

"We have to see a clear and implementable plan, not only to get civilians out of harm's way but also to make sure that once they are out of harm's way, they are appropriately cared for," Blinken said in Vienna on Friday after talks with Austrian leaders.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg noted that although it is fighting against the militant Palestinian Hamas organization, "Israel has to measure itself by international law."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for a military operation in Rafah on Friday, according to his office.

Alongside the operational deployment, the army is preparing to evacuate the civilian population, his office said in a statement.

