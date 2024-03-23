Blinken condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll rises to 133

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack in Moscow that killed at least 133 people.

“We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event,” Blinken said in a statement.

Russian officials arrested several men suspected of carrying out the attack on a concert hall. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, said he believed the suspects were headed to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials denied any involvement, and the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

A U.S. intelligence official said that U.S. agencies had confirmed that the Islamic State was responsible for the attack and had previously warned Moscow that an attack could be imminent, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. embassy in the Russian capital issued a notice earlier this month urging Americans to avoid crowded places due to “imminent” plans by extremists to target large Moscow gatherings.