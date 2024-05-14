Zelensky asks Blinken for two air defense batteries for Kyiv during solidarity visit Tuesday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo courtesy of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken/X

May 14 (UPI) -- Russia's aerial bombardment of Kyiv prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ask for two more air defense batteries during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit Tuesday.

The United States' top diplomat met with senior Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his visit to the European nation that will "highlight the United States' enduring support for Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

His visit to Ukraine comes three weeks after President Joe Biden signed a supplemental national security bill that included some $60 billion in military aid for Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Blinken for the prompt delivery of military aid to help Ukraine defend against Russia as the war continues into its third year.

"The package was crucial for us," Zelensky said, but more is needed.

"Air defense [is] the biggest deficit for us," Zelensky told Blinken. "We need today two batteries for [the] Kharkiv region" to defend against Russian missile attacks.

"The people are under attack," Zelensky said. "Civilians and warriors, everybody, they are under Russian missiles."

Blinken said the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine will "make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield."

"We're determined along with many other partners of Ukraine to make sure that you succeed on the battlefield," Blinken said. "We're equally determined that over time Ukraine stands strongly on its own feet militarily, economically, democratically."

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a display of American solidarity for the designed ally as Russia claims military gains.

Russia has increased its attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and claimed gains.

Russia's defense ministry said its Battlegroup North had captured at least four settlements in the Kharkov Region over the weekend, state-run TASS reported.

The State Department said that Blinken would discuss the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance with the Ukrainian officials as well as battlefield updates and ongoing work to bolster the country's war-torn economy.

Blinken delivered remarks on how the United States and other allies will help Ukraine build "a free, prosperous and secure democracy" that is fully integrated into Europe and the Transatlantic Alliance, a note on the speech from the State Department said.

Zelensky said in a recorded statement Monday Ukraine's forces are countering Russian attacks in the Kharkiv Region, destroying infantry and armored vehicles.

He said the Russians are attempting to stretch their forces thin.

"Our task is crystal clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war," Zelensky said. "The occupiers must not have a single safe location on Ukrainian soil. And in the Ukrainian skies."

Blinken and Shmyhal also met and discussed the United States' "enduring commitment to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts" while "working in concert with partners to address Ukraine's security, economic and humanitarian needs," Blinken spokesperson Matthew Miller said in an online statement.

Schmyhal thanked Blinken for continued material support from the United States and affirmed Ukraine is continuing its "reform agenda" to integrate into the European Union.

He said the EU recently adopted the Ukrainian facility plan that includes $50 billion in aid.

"We hope that in June we can already start the negotiation process on the path to the full-fledged membership" in the European Union," Schmyhal said.

Blinken told Schmyhal the United States is determined to help Ukraine win on the battlefield and secure a lasting peace while "building the strongest possible Ukraine."

The visit was Blinken's fourth trip to Kyiv since the war began in February 2022.