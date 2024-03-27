Blindsided? Lawmaker didn't expect governor to reject him

Mar. 26—Democratic state Rep. Ambrose Castellano says he was shocked when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham phoned to say she was backing his primary opponent.

The governor on Tuesday endorsed Anita Gonzales, a far more liberal Democrat who has lost two close races to Castellano. Gonzales hopes Lujan Grisham's support will help tip the June election her way in House District 70.

Castellano tried to be nonchalant. "I don't think it's going to have an effect," he said in an interview.

Still, he admitted rejection from Lujan Grisham hurt. "I was disheartened because of all the work I did on her two campaigns for governor," Castellano said.

Politics put him in Lujan Grisham's camp. Policy issues drove them apart.

Castellano voted to retain a 1969 law criminalizing abortion. That measure was repealed on the strength of votes by other Democratic legislators, then cast aside for good with Lujan Grisham's signature.

Castellano supported the storefront lending industry, voting to keep New Mexico's allowable annual interest rate at a staggering 175%. An unusual coalition of Republican and Democratic lawmakers reduced the maximum rate to 36%. Lujan Grisham signed that bill, too.

And Castellano was one of four Democrats in the House of Representatives to side with 24 Republicans in opposing a measure requiring hospitals and other health care businesses to provide patients with clear information regarding medical bills. That proposal also became law with Lujan Grisham's signature.

Castellano, a construction company owner from Serafina, said he always voted his conscience.

"I think I've done a great job for my community," he said, describing public works money he delivered to San Miguel and Torrance counties for roads, water and sewer projects, as well as potentially life-saving defibrillators for New Mexico Highlands University.

Critics call Castellano a DINO — Democrat In Name Only. He survived those barbs for two primary cycles, besting Gonzales by 1% in 2020 and 2% in 2022.

Lujan Grisham didn't take a side in their previous races. Gonzales, of Las Vegas, in an interview she was honored to receive the governor's endorsement as she formally launches her first public campaign.

Gonzales said the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated most contact with voters the first time, and rampant wildfires did the same two years ago.

She described Castellano as out of step with his district.

"His track record really goes against the people of our community. When you vote against women and you vote against the working class, you're not helping," Gonzales said.

Lujan Grisham in a statement said Gonzales "will deliver the change traditional and rural families in Northern New Mexico can count on."

Gonzales works as deputy director of of the pre-college program New Mexico Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement. "Anita has opened doors and created opportunities for young girls, Hispanics, and students through STEM education," the governor said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is the state's most prolific endorser, regularly plugging candidates in his party's down-ballot primaries. Lujan Grisham is less inclined to do so.

She opposed appointed Democratic state Sen. Gabriel Ramos four years ago after he voted to keep the old anti-abortion law on the books. Lujan Grisham endorsed newcomer Siah Correa Hemphill, who crushed Ramos in the primary and went on to win the general election. Ramos is running again for Correa Hemphill's seat, this time as a Republican.

Lujan Grisham was adamant about repealing New Mexico's anti-abortion law, fearing it might escape dormancy if the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. As she anticipated, the court overturned Roe two years after Democratic lawmakers repealed New Mexico's anti-abortion law.

Castellano bucked fellow Democrats on other high-profile bills. For instance, of the 45 Democrats in the 70-member House of Representatives, only Castellano and Rep. Eliseo Alcon of Milan voted against cutting the 175% interest rate. Eight Republicans and one independent representative joined the rest of the Democratic caucus in passing the bill.

Castellano spoke of needing a short-term loan in 1995, and obtaining it from a storefront lender. He says the money helped him feed his kids until his first paycheck from a new job arrived.

More common were desperate people being enslaved in debt by storefront lenders. Most of the loan payments flowed to out-of-state corporations.

"I don't fall on party lines all the time. But I'll aways be a Democrat because those were the values instilled in me," Castellano said.

That's not how Lujan Grisham sees him. Castellano is in her party, but he's not her kind of guy.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.