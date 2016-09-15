Blindfolded Senate candidate casually assembles gun in campaign ad

A Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate has released a provocative new campaign ad that shows him putting together a gun — blindfolded.

Jason Kander, a former U.S. Army captain who is challenging Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt for his Senate seat, is seen in an empty warehouse casually assembling an AR-15 rifle on a desk while discussing his military experience and support for both Second Amendment rights and background checks.

“Sen. Blunt has been attacking me on guns,” Kander says in the 30-second spot that was posted online Thursday. “Well, in the Army, I learned how to use and respect my rifle. In Afghanistan I volunteered to be an extra gun in a convoy of unarmed SUVs.”

“I also believe in background checks,” Kander continues, “so that terrorists can’t get their hands on one of these.”

Kander then removes the blindfold, looks into the camera and says: “I approved this message, because I’d like to see Senator Blunt do this.”

According to RealClearPolitics, recent polls show Blunt with a slight lead in the Show-Me State.

Earlier this month, the National Rifle Association released an ad attacking Kander.

“Defend your rights,” a voiceover in the NRA ad says. “Defeat Jason Kander.”